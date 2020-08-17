AN ALPACA has been stolen from farmland in the Monmouthshire countryside, prompting a police appeal for information.
The male alpaca, named Kevin, is ginger in colour and has been microchipped.
Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team has appealed for information regarding the theft, which happened in a field in Old Abergavenny Road, Llanover, sometime in the past few days.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or Kevin's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log number 308 of 16/08/20.
Alternatively email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk
— What is an alpaca?
Similar to the much larger llama, an alpaca is a domesticated South American mammal bred for its wool.
Alpacas are most commonly found in the Andes mountains, where they are kept in herds – but the animals have been exported to other parts of the world, including the UK.
The plant-eating animals grow a thick,fluffy coat which is used to make clothes, similar to sheep's wool.