HOLIDAYMAKERS returning to Wales should not do a supermarket shop on their way home if required to quarantine.

Returning travellers who must quarantine for 14 days should not visit a supermarket shop, the Government has said.

Asked whether travellers returning from countries which are not exempt from the 14-day quarantine are able to do a big supermarket shop on their way home before isolating, a No 10 spokesman said: “The guidance is published and clearly sets out what you can and can’t do when you are quarantining.

MORE NEWS:

“It specifically says you should not go shopping. If you require help to buy groceries, other shopping or picking up medication, you should ask friends or relatives or a delivery.”

Over the weekend it was announced that visitors coming to the UK from France and the Netherlands will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone arriving in Wales from Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba will also be required to quarantine for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Government has refused to deny that Croatia and Greece could be added to the quarantine list.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We continue to keep these rules under constant review and we publish a list of the countries and territories that we are concerned about. You’ll have seen the last update as of last week.”

Asked whether Greece and its islands would count as one country for quarantine rule purposes, he added: “As I say, we will continue to keep data for all countries and territories under constant review. We update the list on a weekly basis.”

Pushed on the limited time between new quarantine measures being announced and their implementation, the No 10 spokesman said: “We’ve always said that protecting public health remains our top priority, which is why it is important that when we make changes to the exemptions list we do so in a swift way.

“While these changes we understand can be disruptive, it is right that we take quick action to prevent cases being important into the UK.”