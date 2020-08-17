A FURTHER 14 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Wales, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

Five of the new confirmed cases were reported in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) area, covering Gwent.

Of those, two are in Newport (891 total cases) and there is one each in Blaenau Gwent (376 total cases), Caerphilly (750 total cases), and Monmouthshire (387 total cases).

There are no new confirmed coronavirus cases in Torfaen (362 total cases).

There are no new deaths in the ABUHB area nor in Wales as a whole.

Public Health Wales' Covid-19 death toll in Gwent stands at 275 people, and the death toll in Wales stands at 1,589 people.

The PHW figures only include deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus.

Across Wales yesterday, 7,035 coronavirus tests were carried out.

The 14 new cases were found in the following health board areas: Aneurin Bevan UHB and Betsi Cadwaldr UHB (five each); Cardiff and Vale UHB (two); Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB and Powys Teaching HB (one each).

Today's figures come as the Welsh Government further eases the lockdown – public transport is no longer restricted to "essential travel", and more vulnerable people are (as of yesterday) no longer required to "shield" at home for their safety.

Dr Christopher Williams, Covid-19 incident director at PHW, said: “Following confirmation by the Welsh Government that the essential travel restriction on public transport has been lifted starting today, we are reminding people of the need to act responsibly when using public transport.

“This includes planning journeys to avoid busy periods if possible, washing or sanitising hands at the start and end of each trip, and wearing face coverings."