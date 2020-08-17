A-level and GCSE results in Wales will be re-awarded based on teachers' predicted grades, the education minister has announced.

Kirsty Williams said the u-turn on results was a "difficult decision" but would ensure "the balance of fairness" following similar moves in Scotland and increasing pressure for the UK government to abandon its own algorithm-based calculation of qualifications in England.

Several hundred students protested outside the Senedd building in Cardiff Bay yesterday, demanding a change in approach after 42 per cent of A-level results in Wales last week were downgraded by computer software after claims teachers' initial predicted grades were too generous and inconsistent between schools.

Today (Monday), Ms Williams said: “Working with Qualifications Wales and [examinations board] WJEC we have sought an approach which provides fairness and balances out differences in the standards applied to judgements in schools.

“Given decisions elsewhere, the balance of fairness now lies with awarding Centre Assessment grades to students, despite the strengths of the system in Wales."

Follow our live coverage and reaction to the education minister's announcement here.

The education minister added: “I am taking this decision now ahead of results being released this week, so that there is time for the necessary work to take place.

“For grades issued last week, I have decided that all awards in Wales, will also be made on the basis of teacher assessment.

“For those young people, for whom our system produced higher grades than those predicted by teachers, the higher grades will stand."

As well as A-level and GCSE results, the u-turn will mean teacher assessments will form the basis of all Skills Challenge Certificates and Welsh Baccalaureate grades in Wales.