A MONMOUTHSHIRE man is urged to get in touch with family or the police to let them know he is safe.
Jason Fawcett, 49 from Monmouth, was reported as missing on Thursday, August 13. He is 5ft 7ins tall, of a muscular build and has a shaved head and goatee beard. He also has a tattoo of a Celtic symbol on his chest.
Gwent Police believe he has links to Newport and Cwmbran and are concerned about his welfare.
If anyone knows where Mr Fawcett is, they are asked to contact the force on 101 or through social media using the log number 2000293676.