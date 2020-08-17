NEWPORT West MS Jayne Bryant has welcomed the u-turn over A-level and GCSE results in Wales, calling it the "right decision."

Speaking following the announcement from Education Minister Kirsty Williams, the Labour MS said it was "heartbreaking" hearing from students who were facing uncertainty.

She added: “I’m absolutely delighted by the news and this is completely the right decision by Welsh Government.

“I was one of the Labour backbenchers who publicly urged the Welsh Government to use the teachers’ predicted results.

“Teachers know their pupils best and it is important to trust our teachers.

“Over the last few days I have listened to both teachers and pupils here in Newport. It has been heartbreaking to hear from young people about the uncertainty and anxiety that has been put on them.

"Common sense must prevail. It is right that students be awarded the grades they were predicted. These grades are based on evidence and attainment throughout the year, not an algorithm.”

These are exceptional times and exceptional times means we have to look beyond the usual way of doing things. While there is no straightforward solution – students futures must be the priority. Teachers know their pupils best and it is important to trust our teachers. — Jayne Bryant MS (@JBryantWales) August 17, 2020

Several hundred students protested outside the Senedd building in Cardiff Bay yesterday, demanding a change in approach after 42 per cent of A-level results in Wales last week were downgraded by computer software after claims teachers' initial predicted grades were too generous and inconsistent between schools.

Among them was Jayne Bryant, who said she sympathised with them and said she would do her best to help.