INFORMATION is wanted after a theft in Blaenau Gwent.

An excavator which is worth around £10,000 was stolen from a site in Rhoslan, Tredegar on Friday, July 17, between 5am and 6.30am.

It is believed that three men were involved in the theft and that the machine was loaded onto a white flatbed Mercedes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or via social media quoting the reference 2000253874.