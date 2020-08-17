THE team behind Netflix drama The Crown have confirmed that Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in the final two series.

Here's the latest on the upcoming series of the acclaimed show.

What has Elizabeth said about her new role?

The actress, who has appeared in BBC's The Night Manager, will take over the role from Emma Corrin for series five and series six.

She said: “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many.

"It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

What else has Elizabeth Debicki starred in?

Debicki is best known for her role as Jed Marshall in the 2016 BBC drama The Night Manager and has also appeared in Sir Steve McQueen’s film Widows, plus Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

She will next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new film Tenet.

Who will play the Duke of Edinburgh?

Jonathan Pryce will play the Duke of Edinburgh for the final two series of the big-budget Netflix drama, taking over from Tobias Menzies.

Who will be the next Queen and Princess Margaret?

Imelda Staunton has previously been named as the next Queen and Lesley Manville cast as Princess Margaret.

They will replace Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter respectively, who will bow out after the upcoming fourth series.

The fifth and sixth instalments will bring the drama into the 21st century.

When will the next series be on Netflix?

A release date for series four has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be released in late 2020.