POLICE are investigating the theft of a livestock trailer from a Monmouthshire farm.
The trailer, made by Ivor Williams Trailers Ltd, was taken sometime overnight last week between Thursday and Friday (August 13-14).
The incident happened in a field in Caldicot Road, Undy.
MORE NEWS:
- Babies: Welcome to the world to Gwent's newest arrivals
- Tredegar and Brynmawr cocaine dealers could make £30k a day
- Family shop Lily's Cheesecakes opens in Newport
The trailer is valued at £4,000 and Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team has appealed to the public for help.
Anyone with information or CCTV regarding this incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or emailing contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 109 14/08/20 or Niche code 2*295129