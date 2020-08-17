GWENT Police have appealed for help to find a missing sheep dog.
The sheep dog was last seen on Thursday, August 13 at a farm in the Fforest Coalpit area, near Abergavenny, the force's Rural Crime Team said.
The dog is described as being black and white in colour, with one blue eye and one brown eye.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or emailing contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk with the log number 136 of 14/08/20.