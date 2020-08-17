ONE of the most popular annual events in South Wales' festive season has been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Theatre in Cardiff was due to stage Aladdin as its pantomime this year - but has now announced it has been pushed back.
The show will now be staged between Saturday, December 3, 2021 and Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Cardiff venue.
MORE NEWS:
- Babies: Welcome to the world to Gwent's newest arrivals
- Tredegar and Brynmawr cocaine dealers could make £30k a day
- Family shop Lily's Cheesecakes opens in Newport
A spokesman for the New Theatre said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their understanding at this time and we will be in contact by email within the next couple of days to discuss booking options. We have begun the complex process of transferring all bookings to next year and would like to ask customers not to contact us at the current time.
“As one of Wales’ oldest theatres, we recognise that our annual pantomime is a seasonal highlight for many people, and we are disappointed not to be able to present Aladdin this year. Looking to the future we are working hard to ensure we have an exciting programme of entertainment in place and look forward to welcoming audiences back to our venues once it is safe to do so.”