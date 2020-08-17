A THIRD children’s home in Caerphilly is expected to open later this year, the county borough council has said.

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the completion work of the new £700,000 children’s home, but the council is hopeful it will open in late October.

The new children’s home will be the third in Caerphilly and has been funded by the Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund (ICF), a scheme set up to help regional partnership boards develop new trials for delivering health and social care.

The £700,000 included the cost of purchasing the new children’s home and any necessary repairs

The council already owns two children’s homes – one of which has been open for a number of years and has space for three children, at a cost of around £500,000 per year.

The second, which will have space for four placements, was purchased in 2018.

A spokesman for the council said: “In 2019 Caerphilly children’s services purchased a five bedroom detached property, in its own grounds, in a central location within the borough.

“Planning permission had to be gained in order to create a car parking area and make improvements to the interior that would enable the property to be registered as a children’s home with Care Inspectorate Wales.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the completion of the works, but the home will hopefully become operational in late October 2020."