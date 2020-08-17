GWENT Police and the office of the police and crime commissioner for Gwent are working to improve services for rape victims.
The organisations are asking survivors to complete an anonymous online survey which will help improve criminal justice agencies’ responses to victims of rape.
It will also be used to inform a review on the handling of reported rape cases by Gwent Police.
The survey is anonymous and can be completed via https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=158754517546
If you, or someone you know, has been raped but it has not yet been reported, you should contact 999 or 101.
Alternatively, if you would like advice and support, contact Cyfannol Women's Aid on 01495 742052, or New Pathways on 01685 379310.
Support with completing the survey is available from Gwent Police’s survivor engagement co-ordinator, Elizabeth Lowther, on elizabeth.lowther@gwent.pnn.police.uk