FIRST Minister Mark Drakeford has given an insight into why Wales has done a U-turn on the A-level and GCSE results.
Speaking to ITV Wales News, Mr Drakeford said he wanted to keep the system but felt that it had to be changed to keep in line with the rest of the United Kingdom.
He said: “I don’t think it was possible to make it (a change) earlier until we knew that other parts of the United Kingdom, England particularly, were moving in this direction. We were hearing today that that was going to be the case.
“We’ve always said that it’s a fundamental principle for us that young people in Wales should not be disadvantaged in comparison to other parts of the United Kingdom.
"Once we knew changes were happening elsewhere, we were obliged to make these changes in Wales.”
On the initial system, Mr Drakeford went on to say that the Senedd were confident in the initial system and its independence with the inclusion of AS level grades.
But it was felt that if they did not abandon this system and follow England - Scotland and Northern Ireland abandoned their initial systems too - they would put Welsh students at a disadvantage for university places compared to the rest of the United Kingdom’s students.