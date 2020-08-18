ONE of the world’s poshest trains is heading to Newport - and you can be on board riding in luxury.

The Northern Belle is heading to South Wales for two consecutive days next month, but you had better look smart if you want to catch it.

Passengers are expected to dress up for the occasion in the 1930s-style Pullman-style carriages.

The train will take passengers from Newport, Cardiff and Neath for a classic afternoon tea round trip through the Welsh countryside.

Then the following day it will depart Swansea, Cardiff and Newport for a luxurious day trip to Torquay.

The Northern Belle arrives on Friday September 4 for the countryside round trip, and will leave on Saturday September 5 for the journey to Devon.

Businessman David Pitts, who bought the Northern Belle from the iconic Orient Express group three years ago, said: “We like to think that travelling on our train is something special.

“After all, one of the ornately-decorated coaches was once used by the Queen as part of her Royal Train.

“We are transporting passengers back to the glorious days of rail travel. And as it is going to be luxury all the way, we do like them to dress reasonably smartly for the occasion.”

READ MORE:

Liveried stewards will welcome passengers aboard the Northern Belle over a red carpet on the station platform, before serving them a glass of champagne.

During the Afternoon Tea trip, they will be served sandwiches, cakes, scones and pastries.

On the Torquay trip, passengers will tuck into a three-course champagne brunch during the outward journey.

Then after four hours in the Devon seaside resort, they will be welcomed back on board to a champagne reception before being served a five-course dinner with wine on the way home.

Fares start at £210. For further details see northernbelle.co.uk or phone 01270 899681.