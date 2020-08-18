A MAN who nearly killed a baby after “violently rocking or shaking” the infant was told he was lucky he was not going straight to jail.

Kyle Storey, 29, admitted causing the child a bleed on the brain when inflicting “whiplash” style injuries following the assault in the Pontypool area.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt told Cardiff Crown Court: “The bleed on the brain could only have been caused by the infant being rocked violently or shaken.

“It is fortunate the child made a remarkable recovery and there is no evidence of long term damage.

“The child is now a healthy and happy toddler.”

He said the baby was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital after emergency services were called two years ago.

Initially Storey lied about that had happened and said the infant had fallen out of a rocking chair.

The defendant then admitted causing the injury after he “snapped”.

Storey, of Birch Crescent, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The court was told that the defendant had no previous convictions for violence and was assessed as presenting a low risk of reoffending.

Matthew Roberts, mitigating, said on behalf of his client: “He accepts he lost his temper. The defendant is deeply ashamed of his actions.”

His barrister added: “This is a man of industry who makes a daily 80-mile round trip from Caerphilly to Avonmouth where he works in a distribution centre and earns good money.

“He accepts he must be punished.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said to Storey: “You could have killed the child. Your victim was very vulnerable.

“After the emergency services were called, you lied to them. You said the baby had fallen from a rocking chair and hit its head on the floor.

“You knew this to be untrue but you maintained this fiction. You richly deserve to go immediately to custody.”

Judge Jenkins told the defendant: “I accept you had no intention to cause serious injury.”

Storey was jailed for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant must also pay £600 costs and a victim surcharge.