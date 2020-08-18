A HORSE rider in the Oakdale area of Caerphilly has called on the council to reopen and maintain bridle paths.

Caerphilly council say the paths in question are “permissive routes” for which they do not have legal responsibilities - but rider Rosemarie Worwood says they were previously maintained by the local authority.

She has warned the condition of the paths is deteriorating and is now in a ‘dangerous’ state due to not being maintained.

Ms Worwood, who has used bridle paths in the Oakdale area for around 20 years, said riders are being forced on to busy roads as they are unable to access the ‘overgrown’ paths.

“It’s causing a major problem for everybody because we have got nowhere to ride,” said the 59-year-old from Blackwood.

“It’s been an ongoing thing, but it has got to the point now where it is dangerous.

“I am 4ft 11ins and I can tell you the grass is taller than me, you can’t get through.”

Red tape is said to have been put up on the paths but some riders are continuing to use them.

Ms Worwood says Caerphilly council maintained the paths previously, but she says the local authority is no longer taking responsibility for them.

As well as being overgrown, Ms Worwood said bridges have not been maintained and are now rotting.

She said that recently, a teenage girl riding near a busy road came off her horse when it got ‘spooked’ due to the traffic.

Rhys Hughes, of Smugglers Equestrian Centre in Blackwood, said he has also noticed paths being overgrown with brambles, but believed it may be because the council was prioritising other issues due to coronavirus.

He said it is a ‘nuisance’ but he said the paths could still be accessed.

A spokeswoman for Caerphilly council said: “The council is responsible for the maintenance of bridleways and undertake maintenance of these on a regular basis.

“A number of bridle paths in the Oakdale area are not formal bridleways and are in fact permissive routes for which the council do not have the same legal responsibilities.

“It is believed the bridle paths referred to in this instance are in fact permissive routes rather than statutory.

“Given a number of safety issues and budget constraints these paths have been closed whilst the council determines whether or how to proceed with their reopening.”