TOWN centre businesses in Blaenau Gwent are being urged to register their interest for a grant to help with social distancing measures.
The county borough council says up to £15,000 could be awarded to a limited number of businesses to help facilitate social distancing in areas of a business where customers and members of the public gather, are served food and drink or rest.
The grant would cover up to 80 per cent of the cost of eligible works.
Eligible work includes shop front modifications, counters, plastic screens, flooring, canopies, outdoor heaters or seating, lighting and outdoor electrical connections.
This grant comes as town centres across Gwent begin to open up to more customers as restrictions ease. However, in Wales people must still keep a two metre distance.The grant is aimed at helping businesses adhere to this.
For more information email the council at regeneration-projects@blaenau-gwent.gov.uk