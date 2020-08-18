SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members continue to deliver high quality photographs, as this latest selection from across Gwent during the past week demonstrates.
A sparrowhawk in Bassaleg. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Alun Evans
A busy bee. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Cez Selio
Raindrops hug a plant. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Fatma Richards
Calm waters in Pontymoile. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland
A bird inspects a feather. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Joanne Price
Sunset in Usk. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Naomi Saunders
A garden rose. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Roslynne Eaton