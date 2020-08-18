SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members continue to deliver high quality photographs, as this latest selection from across Gwent during the past week demonstrates.

There are more on the club’s the Facebook page, where more than 3,500 people are now members.

Why not join them by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup

South Wales Argus:

A sparrowhawk in Bassaleg. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Alun Evans

South Wales Argus:

A busy bee. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Cez Selio

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

Raindrops hug a plant. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Fatma Richards

South Wales Argus:

Calm waters in Pontymoile. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland

South Wales Argus:

A bird inspects a feather. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Joanne Price

South Wales Argus:

Sunset in Usk. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Naomi Saunders

South Wales Argus:

A garden rose. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Roslynne Eaton