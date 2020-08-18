Drivers are being urged to use the M48 bridge to get to England following a crash on the M4 eastbound this morning.
Highways England have advised that the eastbound M4 in Gloucestershire is currently closed, causing delays that are likely to continue throughout the morning.
The eastbound M4 was closed between Junction 22 and Junction 21 heading into England from Wales over the M4 Prince of Wales bridge, but has now reopened.
**Update - Road now open #M4 Eastbound J22 Pilning to J21— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) August 18, 2020
Heavy congestion remains, travel times of around 53 minutes. ⌚️#TrafficWalesAlert https://t.co/xWyuo7omDO
Avon & Somerset Police have confirmed the incident involved a lorry and a car.
A police spokesman added: "Fire crews had to free two people - a man and woman - who were trapped in the car and ambulance crews attended.
"Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time. The lorry driver was uninjured."
Highways England said:"Drivers are urged to use the M48 bridge if travelling to England. For the diversion, exit the M4 at junction 22 shortly after crossing the Prince of Wales bridge. Travel south on the M49 to the M5 J18a, and join the M5 northbound. Re-join the M4 at J16 (Almondsbury Interchange)."
Normal traffic conditions are not expected to return until midday.