PEOPLE who have furloughed or made redundant as a result of coronavirus are being offered free counselling sessions.

Residents across South Wales who have been impacted by the pandemic can get access to free sessions, online or over the phone, from today.

The free sessions are being offered by Breathe, a counselling and wellbeing centre, and will be available in Newport, Monmouth, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr, Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff.

It will also support people in Bridgend, Neath, Port Talbot, Swansea and Carmarthenshire.

The free counselling has been made available thanks to funding from the Voluntary Services Emergency Fund through the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

The counsellors at Breathe work with people on ways to help manage mental health and wellbeing, finding ways forward that are best suited to each person’s individual goals.

Addressing the impact of mental health issues during lockdown, the funding provides vital support to continue and expand Breathe’s services to those facing challenges with their mental health.

The pandemic has had a big impact on many people’s lives, including financial stresses and relationship difficulties.

Christine, counselling manager at Breathe, said: “We’re thrilled to receive funding from the WCVA, allowing us to work with even more people who are facing challenges.

"We have worked with people to overcome the issues they face, from managing stress and anxiety to developing confidence.

"The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is a growing concern. This funding will help to prevent further crises and to minimise demand on health services at this time of unprecedented strain.

"Breathe counsellors can work with people facing many kinds of challenges, and support a range of mental health difficulties such as depression and anxiety. Professional support can be of significant benefit to people struggling to cope during difficult times.

"We look forward to working with more people, and seeing the long-term positive change that counselling can help bring about.”

To book a session or for more information, contact hello@breathe-uk.com.