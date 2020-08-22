THESE six criminals were recently handed jail sentences for a range of offences, from murder to stalking and drug dealing to a weapons charge.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Stephen Gallagher

Killer Stephen Gallagher, 55, “butchered” his 76-year-old father Thomas Gallagher after a trivial argument over broadband speed at the Cwmbran home they shared.

The murderer was condemned by a judge who said he showed no mercy when stabbing his victim around a dozen times.

At Swansea Crown Court, Gallagher was jailed for life and will not be eligible for parole until 2033 but may never be released from prison.

Tom Baddeley

Patient from hell Tom Baddeley wore a balaclava and waited outside a Chepstow dentist’s home with a “murder kit” that included a crossbow and knife while pursuing a bizarre vendetta against him.

The 42-year-old was fuming over treatment he received at the hands of Ian Hutchinson and stalked him for four years without his victim knowing.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Baddeley was jailed for 16 months and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.

Stephen Gareth Davies

Stephen Gareth Davies, 44, who spat at a police officer during the coronavirus pandemic has been locked up.

He was jailed for six months at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

Davies admitted assaulting an emergency worker, two public order offences and obstructing a constable.

The offences occurred at the defendant’s home in Dan Y Graig, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly on May 17 and August 2.

Kade Reynolds

Convicted drug dealer Kade Reynolds was jailed for nearly four years after he sold heroin and crack cocaine to undercover police officers during a covert operation.

The 26-year-old, of Somerton Park, Newport, was snared as part of Operation Solar which led to a number of arrests across the city in June.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to supplying the class A drugs between November 11 and December 17.

Lee Davies

Lee Davies, 34, of The Tower, Cwmbran, was sent to prison for 64 weeks for a series of offences in the town this month.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting police officers, two of criminal damage, the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer and being in breach of a suspended sentence in the town on August 9.

Davies was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

Gavin Morgan

A man who was armed with a large meat cleaver near Newport city centre was locked up for 12 months.

Gavin Morgan, 40, was caught carrying the weapon in Caerau Crescent in the Stow Hill area in March, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was also sent to prison for trying to swindle Lloyds Pharmacy out of medication at a store in the Heath suburb of Cardiff this January.

Morgan, of Shelley Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to having a meat cleaver in public and fraud.