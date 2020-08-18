A MUM who bought two "truly lifelike" dolls as special children's gifts was stunned to receive two "plastic gargoyles" instead.

Maria Williams spotted the "reborn dolls" on Facebook to buy for daughter Sasha, six, and grandaughter, Mia, eight.

The 46-year-old, from Brynmawr, said: "My girls loved playing with their dolls and when I found these life-like reborn dolls they looked amazing quality.

"I couldn't wait to buy two for my girls. I knew they'd be thrilled with them."

The advert described 22-inch "cutest realistic" baby dolls 'Tara' and an 'African American' with pictures of cute tots.

The dolls as advertised online. Picture: Wales News Service

And the were cut-price at £23 instead of £45.65, complete with pacifier, bottle and birth certificate to get them shipped from the United States.

Ms Williams said: "In the description it said the dolls had hand-rooted hair, natural nails, and a soft baby powder scent and is weighted to feel like a real baby in your arms.

"But is was an absolute shocker when they arrived.

"These dolls were something like you would win at a funfair - in the house of horrors. They were hideous like plastic gargoyles not babies.

"They were 7ins in size and not even 22ins as advertised.

The dolls Maria Williams received. Picture: Wales News Service

"They were terrible - hard, expressionless cheap nasty plastic things. Nothing like the adorable baby dolls that hand been in the advert.

"If I hadn't spent my hard earned cash it they were almost funny because they were so awful. I wouldn't have dreamed of giving them to my girls. They'd have nightmares for sure.

"It was completely false advertising and I'm furious not to mention upset."

Maria Williams' granddaughter Mia (left) and daughter Sasha with their dolls. Picture: Wales News Service

Maria Williams. Picture: Wales News Service

Ms Williams told how her family has suffered horrific heartache in recent years.

She lost her eldest daughter, Sophie, 20, and her unborn daughter, Kayleigh, in a car crash - and recently her grandson, Fynley, aged three, died of a very rare medical condition.

"My granddaughter Mia has lost her mum and unborn sister and now her cousin," she said.

"She adored Fynley so much and when he died she clung to her dolls more than ever. I bought this reborn doll especially for her and it's been really upsetting.

Mia with her brother Fynley. Picture: Wales News Service

"There was no paperwork included with the dolls to return them so I am now trying to get a refund through Paypal."

Ms Williams complained to supplier Sunflowering.net - and was offered a 10 per cent discount on her next order.

She said: "All I can say is I'm glad my little girls never got to see the dolls they sent - they'd be having nightmares for sure."

A spokesperson for supplier Sunflowering.net said: "We apologize for any inconvenience caused. There is some differences between the real product and our description. We have informed our workers to improve it."