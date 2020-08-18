A POPULAR childrens toy brand have launched an urgent recall on a number of their water pistols over fears they may contain dangerous amounts of lead.

Hasbro, who are the makers of products such as PlayDoh, My Little Pony and Transformers, have urged all parents to check if they have bought one of their Nerf Super Soakers.

Those who have one of the affected products should stop using them immediately and return them.

Which products are affected by the recall?

It is the Nerf Super Soaker XP 20 and Nerf Super Soaker XP 30.

The Super Soaker XP 20 is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, and the XP 30 is an orange and blue hand-held water blaster.

Where were the toys sold?

According to Hasbro, the products were sold at various retail outlets across Europe, including Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, UK, Jersey, and Indonesia.

What is the risk to health?

In a statement on their website, Hasbro said: "The decorative sticker on the water tank of the Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 water blasters may contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed regulatory limits.

"The presence of lead is limited to the decorative sticker affixed to the water tank of the blasters."

The statement adds: "A third-party manufacturer sourced these stickers from an unauthorized supplier, without our consent and in violation of our quality assurance procedures and requirements.

"As soon as we became aware of the potential issue, we immediately launched an investigation and implemented precautionary containment measures.

"Upon concluding our investigation, we put corrective actions in place with the third-party manufacturer, and as part of our continuous improvement process, we launched re-training across our entire supply chain to ensure strict adherence to our procedures and requirements."

What should people do if they have bought one?

Those who have purchased the toy should immediately stop using it and visit www.SuperSoakerRecall.com for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund.