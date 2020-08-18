A ROGUE driver with a “total disregard for road traffic laws” was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from the roads for five years.
Louis James Bloomfield, 40, of Wheatfield Close, Monmouth, was sent down after racking up his sixth disqualified driving conviction in just three years.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant had a “blatant disregard for court orders and for road traffic laws”.
Bloomfield also committed the offence whilst subject to post-sentence supervision.
He pleaded guilty to driving a BMW whilst disqualified and with no insurance along Monmouth’s Cinderhill Street on July 31.
Bloomfield must also pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.