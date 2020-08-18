PLANS to restore vehicles, including an American school bus, for a “unique” glamping experience in Monmouthshire have been approved by the county council.

The glamping accommodation will be at New House Farm in Llangwm, located between Chepstow and Usk.

It will be made up of three individual sites, which will consist of an American school bus, a horse box conversion and a showman’s wagon. They will all be converted into “secluded, intimate and unique” accommodation.

The American school bus

Inside the American school bus

Each site will benefit from private toilets, although there will also be access to an existing wooden compost toilet and shower.

The existing access to the farm includes an area for car parking.

The horse box

Llangwm Community Council objected to the application because of access concerns, lack of information on drainage and the colour of the school bus being too bright.

However, the council received one letter of support relating to the application.

The showman's wagon

The letter says: “The site is very well kept, almost hidden vehicles providing an idyllic setting for potential users.

“The increase in traffic would be nominal and would not adversely impact on current users of the lane.”