YESTERDAY afternoon's heavy rain led to flash flooding in Crosskeys.
A section of road under a railway bridge leading to Pontywaun was flooded, with reports a car became stuck at one point, and water coming up to the bonnets of vehicles driving through.
Caerphilly council have been contacted for comment.