A DANGEROUS driver escaped police by crawling through water on his hands and knees in castle grounds as a force helicopter hovered overhead.

David Samuel, 28, from Caldicot, was slammed by a judge who said his successful efforts to evade the law caused an “extreme waste of public resources”.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said the defendant was a disqualified driver at the wheel of a Mercedes near Rogiet last summer when he was spotted by an officer.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Samuel was forced to stop in a queue of traffic because of temporary lights on the road.

As the policeman left his vehicle to arrest him, the defendant revved his engine and sped off.

Mr Broadstock said: “He overtook the cars in front of him in the queue and swerved into oncoming vehicles.

“The defendant hit the pedestrian kerb and the officer could clearly see he had damaged his tyre.

“He headed down the B4245 towards Caldicot and overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road in a manner that was dangerous.

“The speed limit was 30mph but he was travelling well in excess of that.

“The Mercedes was found in a car park with the front tyre completely missing from the rim.

“He was seen making off towards the castle grounds and was spotted on his hands and knees crawling through water.”

Mr Broadstock said a police helicopter had joined the search for him by this stage.

The defendant got away but was later charged.

He failed to turn up for his trial in June after initially denying the offences and had spent the last five weeks in custody when he was arrested.

Samuel, of Newport Road, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to surrender and being in breach of a conditional discharge.

He has 29 previous convictions for 48 offences, including aggravated vehicle taking, dishonesty, breaches of court orders and theft.

Harry Baker, mitigating, said: “It was some sort of drug problem which caused him his problems.”

His barrister added that his client was “impressive” in his pre-sentence report and believed he could be managed in the community.

Judge Nicola Jones told Samuel: “When the police found your car in a business park, the front tyre was totally destroyed.

“A police helicopter joined the search for you. This was an extreme waste of public resources.”

She told the defendant he was capable of being rehabilitated and jailed him for 18 months, suspended for 18 months.

Samuel was sentenced to a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £149 surcharge.