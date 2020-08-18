THERE have been 24 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales today - three of which are in Gwent - but no new deaths.

Two of the new cases are in Newport and one in Caerphilly.

The number of confirmed cases based on Public Health Wales (PHW) figures now stands at 17,599, and the number of deaths remains at 1,589.

These figures are known to be higher however. The PHW figure includes only those coronavirus deaths that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the figure much higher.

Across Gwent, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths remains at 275, and the number of cases is now at 2,769, each according to Public Health Wales (PHW).

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area has the highest number of recorded coronavirus deaths of Wales's seven health board areas, at 415, according to the PHW measure.

The two new cases in Newport takes the number confirmed in the city to 893, and Newport continues to have the highest rate of cases per 100,000 population among Gwent's five council areas, at 577.3 which is the ninth highest in Wales.

Caerphilly has recorded 751 cases, including the new one today, Monmouthshire 387, Blaenau Gwent 376, and Torfaen 362.

Wrexham (1,389 cases) has the highest rate in Wales, at 1,021.6 per 100,000.