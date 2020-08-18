NEW plans are being unveiled in Wales to prepare for a possible return of Covid-19 at a local, regional, or national level.

Speaking at this afternoon's Welsh Government press conference, health minister Vaughan Gething said the new Coronavirus Control Plan would set out plans to first prevent the resurgence of the virus in Wales, but also to manage any incidents or outbreaks that may happen in the winter months.

Significant rises in new cases in one region could be tackled by local restrictions – such as closing businesses linked to transmission, limiting the number of people who can meet, or requiring the use of face coverings in more places.

MORE NEWS:

The new plan comes shortly after Mr Gething announced £32 million extra funding to increase the coronavirus testing operation in Wales.

"Prevention is better than cure – and that is where our collective efforts are focused," Mr Gething said. "Every one of us has a role to play in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

"When new cases do emerge, our investment in testing will help identify new cases and clusters, so we can act to contain them quickly."

On the possible restrictions that could be brought in to tackle a future outbreak, Mr Gething said: "Any restrictions will be tailored for each area and only in place for as long as needed. Absolutely no one wants another lockdown [but] coronavirus has not gone away. So if we are to continue to enjoy this greater level of freedom, we all have a responsibility to help prevent the virus from spreading."

On the current situation in Wales, Mr Gething said there had been 113 new confirmed cases in the past seven days.

There were, at the time of the press conference, three patients in critical care in Wales, and 70 people in hospital with Covid-19, he said – adding that this was the lowest number of hospitalisations since Wales started reporting these figures.

More than 2,500 people have died in Wales since testing positive for Covid-19.

"Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy," Mr Gething said, adding his condolences to the friends and family who have died.

The health minister was also asked about the government's reversal over A-level results.

Wales U-turned yesterday and decided to re-award A-level results based on teachers' predicted grades after widespread reports students had been unfairly downgraded by a computer algorithm.

Mr Gething said: "It wasn't the fault of any young learner...[and] I'm genuinely sorry, as is the whole Welsh Government, for the situation learners found themselves in through no fault of their own."