A BURGLAR who broke into a pub and stole a cash box behind the bar with £800 inside has been jailed.
Ryan Meek, 38, of Valley View, Abertillery, raided his home town’s Rolling Mill, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
The defendant pleaded guilty to the burglary which was committed on November 21, 2019.
Meek was jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay back all the money he stole in compensation.