A SPITFIRE showing support for the NHS has flown over Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital and Chepstow's Community Hospital as part of a flyover the UK to thank the emergency services and NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The spitfire has 'thank u NHS' painted on the underside and there are also multiple names on there - with those names raising money for the NHS Charities Together.

Here we show some of your pictures and videos of the flypast.

South Wales Argus: Camera Club member Reyan Mohammed captured the spitfire flying near Asda in PillCamera Club member Reyan Mohammed captured the spitfire flying near Asda in Pill

 

Leah Powell captured the spitfire flying over Belle Vue Park.

South Wales Argus: Camera Club member Ian Agland captured the spitfireCamera Club member Ian Agland captured the spitfire

 

South Wales Argus: Camera Club member Paul Morris captured the Spitfire over the Transporter BridgeCamera Club member Paul Morris captured the Spitfire over the Transporter Bridge

South Wales Argus: Camera Club member Andrew Perkins captured the spitfire over George St Bridge in NewportCamera Club member Andrew Perkins captured the spitfire over George St Bridge in Newport