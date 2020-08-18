A SPITFIRE showing support for the NHS has flown over Newport's Royal Gwent Hospital and Chepstow's Community Hospital as part of a flyover the UK to thank the emergency services and NHS for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The spitfire has 'thank u NHS' painted on the underside and there are also multiple names on there - with those names raising money for the NHS Charities Together.
Here we show some of your pictures and videos of the flypast.
Leah Powell captured the spitfire flying over Belle Vue Park.