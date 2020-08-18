STUDENTS in Wales could face further disruption to their studies next year, a Welsh Government minister has warned.

Vaughan Gething insisted there may not be a “normal exam season” in 2021 and he could not “look anyone in the eye and say that everything will be fine”.

The health minister apologised to anyone affected by Wales’s controversial grading system for A-levels and GCSEs, which saw the Welsh Government follow Scotland, Northern Ireland and England and scrap moderation.

Like elsewhere in the UK, Welsh pupils will be awarded results on the basis of teacher assessments rather than an algorithm following an outcry from students, teachers, unions and politicians.

In Wales, 42 per cent of A-level results predicted by teachers were lowered by Qualifications Wales, leading to claims that its algorithm, which took into account the past performances of schools, had unfairly downgraded some pupils.

Speaking at the weekly Welsh Government briefing, Mr Gething said education minister Kirsty Williams – the sole Lib Dem MS in the Welsh Labour-led Government – had already announced an independent review of this year’s exam fiasco.

“I’m sorry for any anxiety or stress caused to learners or their families in what has been an understandably difficult time for them and for our whole education system,” he said.

“We had a system we thought would work and be as fair as possible in these unprecedented circumstances.

“We recognise there were imperfections with it and we thought we were able to resolve that, but we’ve recognised we need to move on and we needed – in particular with the action in other parts of the UK – not to disadvantage young people and learners here in Wales.

“That’s why we made the decision we did yesterday – the right thing to do and even accepting that means that will be an element of grade inflation.

“There’s not a perfect choice to make here and its important none of us tries to pretend that there is a simple or obvious solution to the unprecedented times we have already faced, and I’m afraid that the unprecedented times we will undoubtedly face in the autumn and winter ahead.”

Mr Gething said there was “much to learn and much to do ahead of next year” and warned students may not be sitting A-levels and GCSEs next summer either.

“We need to learn because next year we may not have a normal exam season either. I cannot look anyone in the eye and say that everything will be fine come next May and June,” he said.

He told the briefing the review would identify lessons to be learnt for the Welsh Government, Qualifications Wales, exam boards and teachers.

“Having to do things that are generally unprecedented in a once-in-a-century event does mean that there are imperfections in choices we’ve made,” he said.

“It’s really important we don’t try to say that everything was perfect and there’s no learning for us to take.

“Schools go back in just a few weeks’ time with all of the circumstances around the Test, Trace and Protect.

“I’m afraid there will be continuing uncertainty to live with because next year we may have to have a different set of assessments for official exams that we sat many years ago.”