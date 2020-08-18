A NEW ITV gameshow is on the hunt for teams of two to take part for a chance to win a cash prize.

Here is everything you need to know - including how to apply.

What is the new show?

The programme is called Lingo.

Lingo is the word game where three teams of two battle it out against the clock for a chance of winning a cash prize.

Who are producers of the show looking for?

Objective Media Group, the makers of the show, said: "We’re looking for competitive teams of two people from the same household (partners, parent child, siblings etc. or flatmates/friends with a mix of abilities and personalities)."

MORE NEWS:

What will the gameshow involve?

Three teams are pitted against each other in a battle to find words, with each round the stakes become higher and the prize money escalates.

Tactics are paramount - if a team cannot find a word there are opportunities for their opponents to swoop in and claim the word and the money.

Only one pair makes it to the End Game, where they can double their prize pot - however, if words fail them, they could lose everything and leave empty handed.

Due to Covid-19, both applicants must be currently living in the same household.

When and where will filming take place?

Filming is currently scheduled to take place in Manchester between Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 24, 2020.

Who is hosting the show?

Adil Ray. Picture: ITV

Actor, comedian and TV presenter, Adil Ray will oversee the under-pressure contestants as they come up with some weird and wonderful words, and undoubtedly some words that simply do not exist with hilarious consequences.

Adil said: “I feel like I have just won the star prize on a game show!

"I am so excited to be working with ITV and Wildcard and to be hosting such a brilliant game.

"When I told my Aunty about it she wanted to come on as a contestant, as long as it was in Punjabi.

"She won't be coming on. But you could be, and I promise Lingo will be lots of fun. You have my word.”

How to apply

The deadline for applications is 6pm on September 11, 2020 (subject to the producer’s discretion). Any applications received after this deadline will not be considered.

To apply, visit: https://b1.etribez.com/ag/objectivemedia/itvgameshow/welcome.html