PORTSKEWETT'S annual Scarecrow Trail is in full swing, but this year's edition of the popular family event has been soured by the theft of one of the attractions.

Melanie Worgan's Fantastic Mr Fox scarecrow vanished from outside her home a week after the Scarecrow Trail began – and despite a local appeal it is yet to be returned, nearly a fortnight later.

Mrs Worgan said she and her family were "gutted" after the disappearance of the scarecrow, which they had lovingly put together for this year's community event.

MORE NEWS:

To make matters worse, the scarecrow had been decked out in some clothes that had belonged to Mrs Worgan's late father – and now she fears she may never get them back.

Reluctant to go to the police, Mrs Worgan said she was instead hoping the culprit, or culprits, realise the error of their ways and return the scarecrow before the event ends on Saturday.

The annual Scarecrow Trail invites children to tour the village, guessing the theme of each attraction for a chance to win prizes.

Funds raised through the community event benefit the village's Archbishop Rowan Williams CIW Primary School.

Now in its third year, the trail attracts visitors from Severnside and beyond who are eager to spot the colourful scarecrows that Portskewett residents have created.

Organiser Jacci Booysen said: "This is a fantastic event that brings people together and brings a lot of good to the community. I really hope the scarecrow is returned."