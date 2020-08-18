A 21-year-old man from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following an incident in Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood, earlier this month.
A 30-year-old man suffered a broken jaw in the incident, which happened outside the Valley Tavern pub in Fleur-de-Lis High Street, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Wednesday August 5.
The arrested man has been released under investigation.
Gwent Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about, or who witnessed, the incident to telephone 101, quoting reference number 2000282041.
Alternatively, direct message the force via Facebook or Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
