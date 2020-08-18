A REVIEW of school private finance initiative (PFI) contracts has cost Caerphilly council nearly £70,000 to date - but has yet to be considered by councillors.

The county borough council is working with Local Partnerships - a joint venture involving the Local Government Association, the Treasury and the Welsh Government - on the review, with the aim of making savings where possible while protecting services.

Councillors are to consider the findings of the review in the coming months, but concern has been raised by the council’s Independent group about the amount of money spent before scrutiny taking place.

A Freedom of Information request (FOI), lodged by Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge, shows that£69,756.77 has been spent on the PFI contract review relating to Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni and Lewis School in Pengam.

A PFI is a public sector project funded with private sector money, with the latter investment repaid over an agreed timescale.

The costs relate to a high level review of PFI contracts, a contract management review and support in relation to considering termination and post-termination arrangements.

But Cllr Etheridge has raised concern that councillors have yet to consider the review.

He claims he was forced to submit an FOI because questions he asked about the issue were ‘ignored’ for three months.

“I find it astonishing that no elected member of cabinet has been involved in the spending of £70,000 in this regard, and all decisions appear to have been taken by officers,” said Cllr Etheridge.

“These decisions have an impact on existing budgets, this is all of our council tax payer’s money, and despite this, the reports remain confidential not just to the public but even to local elected members.”

In the FOI, Caerphilly council says the costs have been met from underspends on existing budgets and that the commissioning of Local Partnerships is an officer decision.

The council also said reference to the review has been made in annual budget reports presented to members of the council and cabinet.

A council spokeswoman said the review is being made “with the objective of securing savings and efficiencies where possible whilst preserving service delivery”.

“This work will be concluded within the coming months and a detailed report will then be prepared for elected members to consider,” the council spokeswoman said.

“The costs incurred to date on the review have been authorised by officers in accordance with the council’s approved financial regulations.

“It is not the case that questions posed by Cllr Etheridge have been ignored, he has previously been made aware of the position regarding this matter.”