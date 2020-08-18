PLANS for flats to provide supported accommodation for people with complex care needs in Blaenau Gwent have been lodged with the council.

United Welsh Housing Association and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are behind the development planned on the site of the former Brynmawr Clinic in Lower Bailey Street, which has been decommissioned by the health board.

The plans aim to meet an “unprecedented demand” for single person accommodation in Gwent, to support those with complex care needs.

Five one-bedroom flats are planned on the site, along with a staff bedroom, communal lounge, a communal training kitchen, staff room and office.

A patio and landscaped area is also planned to encourage social interaction outdoors.

“The development represents a successful partnership between United Welsh Housing Association and the health board which has enabled a development of this nature to be realised,” a planning statement says.

“Five units were requested by the health board due to the increasing demand in the area.

“It is therefore considered that the development of five flats to provide accommodation for those with complex care needs will assist in addressing the need for such a bespoke yet in demand tenure of residential development.”

The application says two staff members will normally be on site, increasing to three during shift changes.

Parking spaces are not included in the plans, with the application relying on the site’s sustainable location and that the previous use as a healthcare clinic did not include parking.

Pedestrians will be able to access the site from Lower Bailey Street, and wheelchair access will also be provided in the form of a ramp.

Blaenau Gwent council will assess the plans in the coming months.