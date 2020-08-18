A POSITIVE test for coronavirus has been returned by Dragons Rugby, the club has confirmed.
It emerged from Welsh Rugby’s testing programme in the round of tests taken during the week starting Monday August 11.
The affected person - who has not been named - is described in a statement as "symptom free and in good health" is currently isolating.
It is not known whether the case involves a member of the playing squad.
"All subsequent Public Health Wales and Government guidelines are being followed," the statement continues.
"Dragons Rugby is part of the wider Welsh Rugby Union screening programme which has conducted over 1,100 tests to date as part of the return to training/playing process.
"This is a confidential and private health matter and we will make no further comment."
It is currently unclear what if any effect the positive test may have on plans for the resumption of fixtures.
Dragons are due to play Ospreys in Swansea next Sunday, August 23 - the first match since March - followed by Scarlets at Rodney Parade on Saturday August 29.
