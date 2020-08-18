MONMOUTHSHIRE residents have just days to apply for a grant of up to £1,000 to help with repairs after the flooding in February.
The Discretionary Assistance Fund grant is intended to be used to replace items lost in flooding - but the deadline to apply is Friday, August 28.
It is part of the Welsh Government’s support package and granted to anyone who finds themselves in difficult situations due to the flood damage.
Monmouthshire County Council leader Peter Fox said: “I am pleased to hear we’ve been able to support 150 residents access the DAF fund which hopefully has helped them following a difficult time. Although the last few months have been difficult we want those residents affected by flooding events to know that we have not forgotten about you. We don’t want anyone who is eligible for this funding to miss out so please contact us so we can help you get the support you are entitled to.”
Applications should be submitted through the My Monmouthshire portal or app and more information can be found on the council’s website https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/february-flooding/