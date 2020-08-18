WORK to resurface a walking and cycle path at Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Rogerstone has been completed, says Newport City Council.
The path, which forms part of Route 47 of the National Cycle Network, has benefitted from resurfacing from the canal centre to Pensarn cottage. New barriers have also been installed along the entrances to the towpaths.
The work is part of the council’s strategy to improve existing active travel routes.
“It is fantastic to see how well received the upgrades at Fourteen Locks have been," said cabinet member for culture and leisure, Cllr Deb Harvey.
“We are committed as a council to promoting active travel within the city, and we will continue to upgrade existing routes alongside developing new ones to make active travel an accessible option across Newport.”
Fourteen Locks manager Kate Wickens, said: “Feedback has been great so far. The width has allowed enough space for walkers and cyclists and looks professional, and the colour really fits in with the surroundings of the locks.”