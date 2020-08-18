DRAGONS' star signing Jamie Roberts has tested positive for coronavirus.

The British Lions and Wales centre, a flagship signing just a couple of weeks ago, returned a positive test in the regular round of testing that began on Monday, August 10.

The 33-year-old agreed a move to the region at the start of the month and, after a brief holiday to Croatia, trained with the squad last week until the positive result.

The news comes less than a week before the Dragons are due to resume a coronavirus-interrupted Guinness PRO14 campaign against the Ospreys in Swansea.

The region expect that fixture to go ahead as planned but the rest of Dean Ryan's squad have been retested this week and are waiting for their results.

A Dragons statement issued earlier this evening did not name Roberts, but said the affected person is "symptom free and in good health" and is currently isolating.

"All subsequent Public Health Wales and Government guidelines are being followed," the statement continued.

"Dragons Rugby is part of the wider Welsh Rugby Union screening programme which has conducted over 1,100 tests to date as part of the return to training/playing process.

"This is a confidential and private health matter and we will make no further comment."

The Dragons expect there to be no issues with Sunday's fixture at the Liberty Stadium.

They then entertain the Scarlets in Newport on Saturday, August 29 before the European Challenge Cup quarter-final at Bristol on Friday, September 18.