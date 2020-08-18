A MAN sustained a serious neck injury during an incident in Pontymister last Friday during which a dog was stolen.
Five people have been arrested following the incident, which happened on Herbert Avenue, Pontymister, at 10.20pm on August 14.
Gwent Police say a 41-year-old local man sustained a cut to the neck area and was taken to hospital. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Four of those arrested on suspicion of assault remain in police custody, with three of them also arrested on suspicion of theft.
"I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or seen the dog pictured here, to get in contact with us," said Gwent Police Detective Inspector Jamie Cooper.
"The dog is a Staffordshire bull terrier/lurcher cross and was stolen during the assault."
Anyone who may be able to help is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101 or to direct message the force's social media pages, quoting reference number 2000296435.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
