Here's the latest Argus column from Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd:

TACKLING homelessness and supporting some of our most vulnerable members of our community has been a long-standing priority for Newport City Council.

But, as the pandemic hit and lockdown came into force, this priority became imperative.

Getting as many people as possible off the streets and into accommodation is not without its challenges, but thanks to our well-developed relationships with partner organisations, the hard work and innovation of them and our housing team, plus the financial support given by the Welsh Government, we were able to make a real difference across the city providing emergency accommodation to those that needed it.

Welsh Government last week announced further funding and an ambition to end homelessness in Wales – a goal I undoubtedly share.

This phase now puts the focus on innovative and transformed services that will support people into permanent housing and provide high-quality accommodation for those threatened with homelessness in the future.

We are very excited to be working with Newport Mind on a project that epitomises those aims – the funding will be used to add a new floor to their Newport offices featuring seven self-contained flats.

Eradicating rough sleeping and homelessness completely will not be easy, but this, and other innovative projects, is an important next step to transforming the lives of those who do not have a roof over their heads.

Nobody could have predicted the level of change we have seen over the last few months and for many, there is still so much uncertainty ahead. But as a council we are determined to seize whatever opportunities there are.

As an organisation we’ve also set out our four strategic recovery aims, which identify the additional challenges that Covid-19 has presented and focus on supporting education and employment, the environment and economy, health and wellbeing and the needs of citizens post Covid-19.

Following on from our virtual Cabinet meetings, we also recently held our first virtual AGM. Like many organisations we are developing our ‘new normal’ and this has paved the way for the return of more meetings in the autumn including planning and licensing committees and scrutiny forums.

Our new Mayor and first citizen of the city has also been sworn in.

It will be a very different year of office for Cllr Tom Suller and his wife Patricia. But again, every effort will be made to support his nominated charity, Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, and raise the profile of the city through the civic role.