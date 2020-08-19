A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CRAIG IAN HOLDER, 49, of Springfield Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for 42 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was fined £692 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £69 surcharge.

SOPHIE THOMPSON, 27, of Feering Street, Newport, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after she pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

She must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Thompson was also ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

STANISLAV TIRPAK, 42, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to stealing a HP laptop computer, a laptop charger, surgical masks and a Moto mobile phone belonging to Amazon.

He must complete 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

JERMAINE DRAY DAVIES, 24, of Tone Square, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted stealing drinks after a burglary at Clarence Place Food and Wine and criminal damage.

He must complete a drug rehabilitation requirement as well as a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Davies was also ordered to pay £235 by way of a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN DANJUMA SANI, 53, of Moorland Park, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £250 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ANDREW GEORGE WALLACE, 41, of Orchard Place, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £280 by way of a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence.

ADRIAN MARK FRANCIS, 55, of Cefn Adda Court, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He must also pay a £22 surcharge.

LISA REED, 32, of Rhiw Fach, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

NATALIE CLAIRE ROBERTS, 41, of Hafod y Mynydd, Rhymney, was banned from driving for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JULIAN HAMILTON-BARNES, 61, of Tudor Court, Castleton, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted failing to stop for a constable in Newport.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.