A “SUCCESSFUL” teenage dealer running a lucrative drug business with a delivery service in a Gwent valleys town was planning on expanding into cocaine trafficking when he was caught red-handed by police.

Corey Lewis, 19, was supplying cannabis in Blackwood when he was caught in Pontllanfraith this summer.

Officers seized more than £2,000 in cash and a mobile phone which further implicated him in the drugs trade.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said there was evidence Lewis was aiming to branch out from the dealing of cannabis to the more profitable supply of cocaine.

MORE NEWS:

She told Cardiff Crown Court how plain clothes detectives witnessed him selling a £350 “ball” of the class B drug from a Volkswagen Bora.

Lewis conducted business deals by using Facebook Messenger and sent delivery drivers to Blackwood.

Miss Smith-Higgins said: “He would offer repayments on tick. The defendant told police he had started selling cannabis since his release from prison because he was 'skint' and that he would only sell to family and friends.

“There is evidence that he tried to source cocaine and that he was motivated by financial advantage.

“His criminal activity took place over a sustained period of time and in breach of a criminal behaviour order and post-licence supervision.”

Lewis, of Greenfield Street, New Tredegar, admitted offering to supply cocaine, acquiring criminal property, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and supplying cannabis.

The offences occurred between March 1 and June 30.

The court heard how Lewis was sent into custody last year for driving offences.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said of his client: “He’s a bit of a blabbermouth. He talks a good game.

“The defendant was short of money at the time which gave rise to temptation. He has no previous convictions for trafficking.”

Judge Nicola Jones told father-of-two Lewis: “You were running a very successful business and you started to seek out potential customers to whom you could sell cocaine.”

She said the defendant’s offending crossed the custody threshold and she sent him to a young offender institution for two years and four months.

Lewis is set to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on November 13.

Outside the court, the officer who led the investigation, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, said: “We welcome the sentence imposed and I hope that the result serves as a warning to others, demonstrating our commitment to tackling drug supply at all levels across Gwent.

“Thank you to the local community for their continued support.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about illegal drug activity in their area can contact us on 101 or you can direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”