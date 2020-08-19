SIX warning letters were sent out to parents of teenagers in Monmouthshire after the youngsters admitted to setting fires.
It happened following a report of fires in a park close to Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny on the afternoon of Sunday, August 9.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “Officers attended the scene, along with the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to find that the fires had already been extinguished.
“A group of six teenagers, four boys and two girls aged between 14 and 16, admitted responsibility for the fires and their details were taken by an officer.
“Anti-social behaviour strike letters have been sent to their guardians and parents of the teenagers in relation to this incident.”