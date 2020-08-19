A PUB that has been named as Gwent’s best kept on five occasions has had a complete refurbishment to enable it to reopen to serve locals in line with coronavirus procedures.

The Rose Inn in Redwick, near the Severn Estuary between Newport and Magor, is run by Gary Webb and Sarah McDonald, who have transformed the pub to allow for the outdoor-only seating.

They created an additional covered area at the front of the pub as well as eight outdoor pods in the grounds of the nearby village hall.

Part of the refurbishment

Mr Webb said: “The Rose Inn is a cosy pub, so we weren’t sure if we’d be able to open indoors at all.

"We’ve always had a great beer garden, so we decided to do whatever it took to make the most of the space outside, and create a safe place for the community to get back together and meet up over a drink or a bite to eat.

"Everybody got behind us when they saw the work we were doing, and we’ve loved welcoming the village back to the pub.”

Mr Webb has been shielding due to suffering from asthma and emphysema, and invested his own money into the refurbishment, as well as being supported by community pub operator Hawthorn Leisure which owns the pub.

Covered booths area

Villagers have been unanimous in their praise, calling the pub ‘fantastic’, ‘amazing’, ‘inviting as well as safe’, and declaring the recent reopening as “brilliant news”.

Hawthorn Leisure director of leased and tenanted operations, Andy Parker said: “Gary and Sarah are experienced operators and always put their local community first. They’ve made the most of a very bad situation, and we’re proud of the work they’ve done.

"We’re passionate about running pubs that are more than just a place to drink, but serve as a hub for communities to come together and enjoy a fantastic experience, and Gary and Sarah have really gone the extra mile at The Rose Inn.”