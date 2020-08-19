NEWPORT'S branch of Pizza Express is to close as part of plans which will see 73 of the chain's eateries shut down.
The restaurant in Spytty is one of 73 closures announced by the company in an attempt to reduce its costs via a company voluntary arrangement (CVA). The plans could result in 1,100 job losses.
The following restaurants have been earmarked for closure:
- Aberdeen, Belmont St
- Aylesbury
- Barnstaple, Three Tuns
- Biggleswade
- Billericay
- Birmingham, Corporation St
- Birmingham, Mailbox
- Bournemouth, Post Office Rd
- Bramhall
- Bristol, Berkeley Sq
- Bristol, Regent St
- Bromsgrove
- Bruton Place
- Charlotte St
- Chippenham
- Dalton Park
- Darlington
- Dudley, Merry Hill
- Earls Court, Earls Ct Rd
- Edinburgh, Holyrood
- Formby
- Fulham Palace Road
- Glasgow, Princes Square
- Glossop
- Gosforth
- Grantham
- Halifax
- Hampstead
- Hatch End
- Hereford
- Heswall
- Ipswich, Lloyds Ave
- Leeds, Crown St
- Leeds, Horsforth
- Ludlow
- Lymington
- Melton Mowbray
- Midhurst
- Milton Keynes, Hub
- Moseley
- New Brighton
- Newcastle
- Newport, Isle of Wight
- Newport, South Wales
- Northallerton
- Nottingham, Goosegate
- O2 Finchley
- Orpington
- Oxford, Oxford Castle
- Poole
- Port Solent
- Ramsgate
- Reading, St Mary’s Butts
- Scarborough
- Sheffield, Devonshire St
- Sheffield The Moor
- Shirley
- Southport, Old Bank
- Stafford
- Staines
- Stoke
- Stourbridge
- Sudbury
- Torquay
- Uxbridge
- Wakefield
- Walsall
- Wapping
- Wardour St
- Weston-super-Mare
- Whiteley Village
- Whitstable
- Wrexham
