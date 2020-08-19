A DEALER who had all types of drugs – class A, B and C – for sale from a “one-stop-shop” he was operating from his garden shed has been locked up.

Neil Sargeant, 38, from Caerphilly, was offering cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and Valium to his customers, prosecutor Clare Wilks said.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how police first arrested the defendant in January after they went to his home on an unrelated matter.

Cocaine recovered from the defendant. Picture: Gwent Police

Ms Wilks said: “A search of his garden shed uncovered a tick list, scales, bags, mobile phones and drugs.”

After being released under investigation, Sargeant was arrested again in April when cocaine and more than £300 was found when his car was stopped by officers.

The total street value of the drugs seized by police had a potential street value nearly £6,500.

Ms Wilks said: “The defendant was selling every class of drug available.

“He was operating as a shop and using other people to run the drugs for him.”

Amphetamine seized during the raid in January. Picture: Gwent Police

Sargeant, 38, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, amphetamine, cannabis and Valium.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of ecstasy.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said: “The defendant suffered an industrial accident which crushed his spine.

“He became depressed and his relationship of 17 years broke down. His life fell apart.”

Sargeant had Valium for sale. Picture: Gwent Police

His barrister added that his client had no previous convictions for drugs offences.

Judge Nicola Jones told the defendant: “You were selling all types of drugs. You were a one-stop-shop.”

She jailed Sargeant for three years and nine months.

He is due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing on November 16.

Officers recovered cannabis. The defendant was selling class A, B and C drugs. Picture: Gwent Police

Outside the court, Detective Constable Sean Meyrick, officer in the case, said: “I hope this sentence deters anyone thinking of getting involved with this type of criminality.

“Sargeant was supplying class A, B and C drugs to people within our communities.

“I want to reassure residents across Gwent that we will continue our efforts to fight drug crime, carrying out operations to target those involved and bring them to justice.”